 Video: Thalapathy Vijay Hit With A Slipper By Unidentified Person At Vijayakanth's Funeral; Netizens REACT
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Thalapathy Vijay Hit With A Slipper By Unidentified Person At Vijayakanth's Funeral; Netizens REACT

Video: Thalapathy Vijay Hit With A Slipper By Unidentified Person At Vijayakanth's Funeral; Netizens REACT

Thalapathy Vijay paid his last respects to actor-politician Vijayakanth on Thursday

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who paid his last respects to actor-politician Vijayakanth on Thursday, was hit by a slipper at the funeral. Vijayakanth passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on December 28 after testing positive for Covid-19. Several videos and pictures of the Leo actor from the funeral have surfaced on social media platforms.

One of the videos shows Vijay getting mobbed by fans and supporters who also arrived to pay tribute to Vijayakanth. In the now-viral clip, Vijay is seen making his way through a sea of excited cameramen and reporters, to reach the mortal remains of Vijayakanth.

Read Also
Rajinikanth Gets Teary-Eyed As He Pays Last Respects To Vijayakanth In Chennai; Heartbreaking...
article-image

Vijay also got emotional and teary-eyed as he spoke to Vijayakanth's family members. However, what caught everyone's attention was fans misbehaviour. Soon after Vijay paid his last respects and made his way towards his car, a slipper was thrown at him. His security quickly caught it and threw it back to where it came from.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Soon after the visuals surfaced on social media, netizens slammed at those who mistreated Vijay. However, a section of users claimed that the video is fake.

Meanwhile, Vijayakanth's mortal remains will be taken to the Koyambedu office and the last rites will be held in the Koyambedu DMDK office by 4.45 pm.

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.

Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days. Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry. He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists' Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry.

He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Says He's NOT Dating Khushi Kapoor: 'When The Time Is Right...'

The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Says He's NOT Dating Khushi Kapoor: 'When The Time Is Right...'

Video: Thalapathy Vijay Hit With A Slipper By Unidentified Person At Vijayakanth's Funeral; Netizens...

Video: Thalapathy Vijay Hit With A Slipper By Unidentified Person At Vijayakanth's Funeral; Netizens...

Take Cues From Saif Ali Khan On How To Ace Black Suit Look

Take Cues From Saif Ali Khan On How To Ace Black Suit Look

Bosco Martis Demands 'Justice For Choreographers', Calls Out Filmmakers For Not Giving Them Credit:...

Bosco Martis Demands 'Justice For Choreographers', Calls Out Filmmakers For Not Giving Them Credit:...

Dua Lipa Was NOT Sexually Harassed In Rajasthan; Here's The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Posts

Dua Lipa Was NOT Sexually Harassed In Rajasthan; Here's The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Posts