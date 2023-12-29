Video: Thalapathy Vijay Hit With A Slipper By Unidentified Person At Vijayakanth's Funeral; Netizens REACT

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who paid his last respects to actor-politician Vijayakanth on Thursday, was hit by a slipper at the funeral. Vijayakanth passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on December 28 after testing positive for Covid-19. Several videos and pictures of the Leo actor from the funeral have surfaced on social media platforms.

One of the videos shows Vijay getting mobbed by fans and supporters who also arrived to pay tribute to Vijayakanth. In the now-viral clip, Vijay is seen making his way through a sea of excited cameramen and reporters, to reach the mortal remains of Vijayakanth.

Vijay also got emotional and teary-eyed as he spoke to Vijayakanth's family members. However, what caught everyone's attention was fans misbehaviour. Soon after Vijay paid his last respects and made his way towards his car, a slipper was thrown at him. His security quickly caught it and threw it back to where it came from.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Soon after the visuals surfaced on social media, netizens slammed at those who mistreated Vijay. However, a section of users claimed that the video is fake.

The slipper is real. Vijay fans shamelessly attempting to fake it, with a strong PRO team in X and influential CDP editors. Can't you see the slipper ? Just accept and move on.



I understand your muttu.



Learn one thing – this is the level of Vijay 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sTMx7Tr3Xw — Aandavar Veriyan (@aandavaroff) December 29, 2023

Another Angle of that vedio.. A Person is throwing a slipper on Vijay.. its comes on falls on him..now Another person throws the slipper back... pic.twitter.com/NDt0Z9iMyQ — ArJUn SharaN (@RJUNSHARAN7) December 29, 2023

We #Ajith fans strongly condemneding this disrespect behaviour to vijay . whoever it may be, we should respect when they came to our place.



Throwing slipper to @actorvijay is totally not acceptable 👎🏻



Stay strong #Vijay #RIPCaptainVijayakanth pic.twitter.com/XIbEeY8wOV — 👑🔥✨Thunivu Mani✨🔥👑 (@ThalaFanMani) December 29, 2023

When some claim that the video of Vijay receiving a slipper shot is edited, the channel that covered the incident confirmed its authenticity. It's not edited or VFX; it's a real incident.



Let's not make assumptions or accusations; we AK fans don't engage in such situations.… pic.twitter.com/Hn8A9lyGo6 — 𒆜Harry Billa𒆜 (@Billa2Harry) December 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Vijayakanth's mortal remains will be taken to the Koyambedu office and the last rites will be held in the Koyambedu DMDK office by 4.45 pm.

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.

Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days. Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry. He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists' Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry.

He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.