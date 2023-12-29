Rajinikanth Gets Teary-Eyed As He Pays Last Respects To Vijayakanth In Chennai; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

Superstar Rajinikanth mourned the loss of actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief Vijayakanth, who passed away on Thursday (December 28) after testing positive for COVID-19. On Friday morning, Rajinikanth arrived in Chennai to pay his last respects to the actor-politician.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Rajinikanth is seen teary-eyed as he paid his last respects to Vijayakanth at Island ground, Anna Salai in Chennai, where the actor-politician's mortal remains are kept.

Earlier today, Rajinikanth also spoke to the media persons from the Tuticorin airport. Offering his condolences, Rajinikanth recalled his last meeting with Vijayakanth. He said in Tamil, "My heart aches. Vijayakanth was a man with great willpower. I saw him last at the DMDK's general body meeting and thought he would bounce back after battling his health issues. His death is a huge loss to the people of Tamil Nadu."

"If he was healthy, he would have been a formidable force in politics. He would have done so many good deeds for the people. People of Tamil Nadu have now lost him. May his soul rest in peace," the superstar added.

Vijayakanth, passed away in Chennai, aged 71, on Thursday. His mortal remains were taken from the Koyambedu office to Island ground, Anna Salai for public homage. From 6 am to 1 pm on Friday (December 29), Vijayakanth's mortal remains will be kept there.

According to several media reports, later by 1 pm, the mortal remains will be taken to the Koyambedu office and the last rites will be held in the Koyambedu DMDK office by 4.45 pm.

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.

He was reportedly under the observation of doctors for 14 days after he complained of coughing and throat pain. Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry while holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists' Association).

He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.