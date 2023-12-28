Vijayakanth Dies At 71: Tears Flow, Heads Shaved In Grief As Thousands Flock To Chennai Streets To Bid Final Farewell

By: Aditi Thakur | December 28, 2023
Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth, who launched the DMDK party in 2005, passed away at the MIOT International Hospital in Chennai on Thursday.
Piyush Goyal/ X
As soon as the news broke out, fans gathered outside the DMDK office and Vijayakanth's house in Chennai to pay their last respect.
PTI
In Madurai, supporters of politician Vijayakanth tonsured their heads to pay tribute to the DMDK chief.
PTI
Tributes started pouring in from several politicians and actors. PM Narendra Modi took to X and expressed his condolence to the political leader.
PM Modi/ X
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, reached Vijayakanth's residence in Chennai and paid his final respects to the DMDK founder.
ANI
Reportedly, south superstar Rajinikanth cancelled today's shoot of his upcoming Vettaiyan movie in Nagercoil and flew back to Chennai to pay his final respects to Captain Vijayakanth.
CinemaWithAB/ X
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also took to his X handle to pen a heartfelt note for 'revolutionary artist' Vijayakanth.
Kamal Haasan/ X
From the early 1980s until today, Vijayakanth astonished everyone by emerging as a powerful third political force in Tamil Nadu, previously dominated by the DMK and AIADMK.
ANI
