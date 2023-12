Captain Vijayakanth |

Chennai: DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday, December 28. He was 71 and was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. He had also tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

Vijayakanth was also a popular actor who worked in Tamil films.

DMDK founder Captain Vijaykanth passes away at a private hospital in Chennai. He was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. pic.twitter.com/xuvyYKV18e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2023

What a shocker! Captain passes away. A legendary star on screen, one of the most genuine human beings off it. The last few years of captain's life have been sad: ill health, slowly deteriorating to pass away. Feels personal. RIP #Vijayakanth. pic.twitter.com/MdrHkdYBM7 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 28, 2023

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)