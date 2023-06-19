SHOCKING! Shakti Actor Cezzane Khan Accused Of Domestic Violence & Extortion By A US-Based Woman

A woman named Aisha Pirani, based in Australia, has made serious allegations against television actor Cezanne Khan, known for his role in popular shows like Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kasauti Zindagi Kay and others.

Aisha claims to be Khan's wife and has recently filed an FIR (First Information Report) against him.

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

Talking to E-Times, Aisha described Khan as "very abusive" and accused him of physical violence. She claimed that he would lock her inside rooms and flirt with other women on Skype.

Aisha also shared that Khan would use vulgar language and make derogatory remarks over trivial matters. She expressed her distress and stated that she cannot repeat the offensive words he used.

According to Aisha, she and Cezanne Khan got married in 2015, but he kept their marriage a secret and later coerced her into signing fraudulent divorce papers.

Aisha emphasized that, under Muslim law, she is still legally married and wishes to obtain a "khulanama" (divorce document) as per Islamic regulations. Seeking justice, she demanded compensation for the emotional trauma she endured and the money she spent on Khan.

FIR HAS BEEN LODGED AGAINST THE ACTOR

Furthermore, Aisha revealed that she lodged an FIR against the actor on June 7. She claimed to have submitted alleged voice notes containing explicit content to the police, which she received from Khan.

In response to these accusations, Cezanne Khan previously dismissed Aisha as a relative and denied any marital relationship.

Aisha, however, vehemently refuted his claims, stating that she has witnesses to support her side. She accused Khan of engaging in fraudulent activities, including morphing documents and possessing two birth certificates.

Aisha firmly asserted that those who engage in wrongful acts often project their own actions onto others.

Adding to the allegations, the US-based woman accused Khan of exploiting her for obtaining a green card. She revealed that she is seeking Rs 8 lakh as compensation from him.

AISHA'S ANOTHER SHOCKING REVELATION

Aisha shared an incident from 2016, where Khan refused to take her to his home in Mumbai, claiming that his mother should not know about their marriage.

This raised suspicions, and Aisha discovered that Khan had been deceiving her with the help of a friend. She realized that he was using her for his personal gain, and her trust in him shattered.

The legal battle between Aisha Pirani and Cezanne Khan continues as she seeks justice and strives to bring the truth to light.