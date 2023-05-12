From food to TV show: Know all the favourites of BTS' V

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 12, 2023
ARMY would definitely want to know everything their beloved BTS member Kim Taehyung likes. Scroll to next slide and find out
Food - He loves to eat meat, especially steak. He also enjoys pizza, chicken, and ice cream.
Apart from this V is a hardcore noodle fan, likes to eat beef and grilled pork. He once mentioned that he doesn't drink alcohol and prefers coke or cherry flavoured drink
Colours - V likes Grey, Black and White the most.
Movies - In 2021, V had revealed Reservoir Dogs to be his all time favourite. He also liked Parasite, and The Shawshank Redemption
TV Shows - He is a big fan of the American TV show "Friends." He also enjoys watching Korean dramas.
Books - In 2021, BTS V revealed his then favourite book ‘I'm home but I still want to go home by Kwon Rabin’. Besides this, he has also read ‘The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho’, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee’ and many others.
Fashion: He loves fashion and has a unique sense of style. He often wears vintage clothes and accessories.
He has been spotted wearing brands like Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Thom Browne, Givenchy, and Bottega Veneta several times, but his current favourite is Celine.
Artists - He is a big fan of many artists, icluding Vincent Van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, and Andy Warhol.
Travel - Like other memvers of BTS, V's favourite place is New Zealand. Hoever, he has a travel Vlog and has explored different places
Music - V is a big fan of jazz, blues, and oldies music. He also enjoys listening to BTS's music.
