Baazigar 2.0: Kasauti Zindagii Kay recreates Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty's iconic terrace scene

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay has taken a shocking turn that none of the viewers could have ever predicted.

The shocking new twist has a Shah Rukh Khan connection. In a short clip shared by Star Plus on Instagram, the characters of the show Prerna and Anurag are seen on the terrace of a highrise. Prerna asks Anurag whether he loves him. "Pyaar karti ho mujhse," he asks. Prerna replies, "Bohat."

Later, he asks would you die for me. "Mar sakti ho mere liye," he says. With a little hesitation, Prerna says, "Yes." Anurag replies, "Toh maro," and he pushes her off the building.

