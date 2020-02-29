Baazigar 2.0: Kasauti Zindagii Kay recreates Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty's iconic terrace scene

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay has taken a shocking turn that none of the viewers could have ever predicted.
The shocking new twist has a Shah Rukh Khan connection. In a short clip shared by Star Plus on Instagram, the characters of the show Prerna and Anurag are seen on the terrace of a highrise. Prerna asks Anurag whether he loves him. "Pyaar karti ho mujhse," he asks. Prerna replies, "Bohat."
Later, he asks would you die for me. "Mar sakti ho mere liye," he says. With a little hesitation, Prerna says, "Yes." Anurag replies, "Toh maro," and he pushes her off the building.
Watch Video:
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay scene will surely give you a déjà vu of Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 movie 'Baazigar', starring Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, directed by Abbas-Mustan.
In the movie, Khan's character Ajay, in order to exact revenge from her father Madan Chopra, pushes his daughter, Seema played by Shilpa Shetty, from the terrace of a highrise.
Watch Video:
Instagram users weren't happy about the scene. "Only interested to see all new avtaar of Prerna that's it... otherwise there is nothing interesting about it," a user commented.
Another user wrote, "Useless story just irritating the fans. Please show some nice moments and go on with a real story line. The same girl marrying many times again and again switching partners again. It's horrible."
There are also some fan theories floating around that its just a hoax to expose Komolika. Well, to know the truth the fans watch the show.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)