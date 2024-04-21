 Salman Khan Gives Shout-Out To Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma, Asks Fans To Watch Ruslaan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Gives Shout-Out To Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma, Asks Fans To Watch Ruslaan

Salman Khan Gives Shout-Out To Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma, Asks Fans To Watch Ruslaan

The film also stars Sushrii Mishraa and Jagapathi Babu in the lead role.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gave a big shout-out to Aayush Sharma's movie 'Ruslaan' and the entire team. On Sunday, the 'Bajrangi Baijaan' actor shared the trailer of Aayush Sharma's "Ruslaan" on his official Instagram and urged his fans and followers to watch the film in the theaters.

In the caption, he gave a big shout-out to his beloved brother-in-law, writing, "#Ruslaan releasing on 26th April... Go watch it in the theaters near you."

Read Also
Ruslaan Trailer: Aayush Sharma Impresses With High-Octane Action, Salman Khan Lauds His 'Effort &...
article-image
Read Also
Ruslaan Actor Aayush Sharma: My Journey In Bollywood Has Been Painstakingly Slow
article-image

'Ruslaan' is helmed by director Karan L Butani. The film also stars Sushrii Mishraa and Jagapathi Babu in the lead role. Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

In the trailer, one can see Aayush leading two lives; he is gifted musician and also a killer and how he battles his dual life.

The action-packed film is the story of Ruslaan who rebels to break free from the chains of conformity. Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade are also a part of the movie, which is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

Read Also
Aayush Sharma Admits He Was 'Packaged & Protected' By Salman Khan: 'I Will Make My Own Niche Now'
article-image
Read Also
Aayush Sharma REACTS to receiving expensive gifts from Salman Khan: 'Still wondering where that...
article-image

The film is all set to release on April 26.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law DIED While Trying To Save A Woman On Road, Sister Stable After...

Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law DIED While Trying To Save A Woman On Road, Sister Stable After...

Pankhuri Awasthy Reveals Chanting Hanuman Chalisa 50 Times Upon Facing A Setback During Her...

Pankhuri Awasthy Reveals Chanting Hanuman Chalisa 50 Times Upon Facing A Setback During Her...

Salman Khan Gives Shout-Out To Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma, Asks Fans To Watch Ruslaan

Salman Khan Gives Shout-Out To Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma, Asks Fans To Watch Ruslaan

People Told Casting Shehzada Dhami In YRKKH Was Huge Mistake': Producer Rajan Shahi Makes EXPLOSIVE...

People Told Casting Shehzada Dhami In YRKKH Was Huge Mistake': Producer Rajan Shahi Makes EXPLOSIVE...

VIDEO: Atif Aslam's Calm Reaction Wins Hearts As Female Fan Hugs, Kisses His Hand Midway During...

VIDEO: Atif Aslam's Calm Reaction Wins Hearts As Female Fan Hugs, Kisses His Hand Midway During...