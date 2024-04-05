Ruslaan Actor Aayush Sharma: My Journey In Bollywood Has Been Painstakingly Slow

The trailer of Ruslaan, starring Aayush Sharma in the titular role, was released by the makers on Friday and in the film, the actor is set to showcase his never-seen-before action avatar. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa, Vidya Malavade, and others in key roles, and boasts of a special cameo by Suniel Shetty, which came as a surprise for his fans.

Aayush says that with Ruslaan, he has just lived yet another dream of his. "Since my childhood and teens, I've been dreaming of being a big screen hero and I wanted people to hoot and clap for me. With Loveyatri, I fulfilled my dream of shooting at exotic locations and dancing to romantic tracks with my co-star. And now with Ruslaan, I'm fulfilling my dream to be that out-and-out action hero and pack some punches on screen," he shares.

However, Aayush admits that his journey has been quite slower than what he had expected it to be. "My journey in Bollywood has been painstakingly slow. After Loveyatri, it took me three years to prepare and shoot my second film, and then again it's after three years that Ruslaan is releasing. But I've learnt a lot over these years. Every movie has been a new learning experience and we have worked really hard for Ruslaan," he states.

Aayush also mentions how Ruslaan is the first film of his career that is not associated with his brother-in-law Salman Khan's production house. "I admit I was bit of a spoilt brat when I began the shoot of Ruslaan but the makers made sure to get the most difficult tasks done by me in the first few days itself, and I realised that shooting the film would not be a cakewalk. As an actor, my primary focus is to do good work and choose good scripts, be it Salman bhai's production house or any other company. I have no qualms in working with all the producers our industry has to offer and if, in the meanwhile, Salman Khan Films offers me a good project, I'll happily go and do that too," he avers.

Sushrii, who marks her Bollywood debut with Ruslaan, quips that she is both excited and nervous for the film's release. "I couldn't believe I had bagged the role even after the makers called and informed me. I could not have asked for a better debut as I come from an Army background and action had always been around me while growing up. And now, to be able to perform such high-octane action scenes in my very first film, it's just what I wanted to do! I hope the audience likes and accepts me on the silver screen so that I'll do more and more good work," she says.

Man of few words, Jagapathi Babu, is set to play a cop in Ruslaan and he is sure that it will be a blockbuster. "I usually know within the first few days of shoot if a film will work for the audience or not. And this one will! I knew by the third day itself that this film would be a hit. I must say that Aayush, Sushrii and Vidya have worked very hard in the film and their efforts will definitely bear fruits," he assures.

Ruslaan has been directed by Karan Butani and it is set to hit the silver screens on April 26, 2024.