 Ruslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma To Create 'Symphony Of Rebellion' With His Gun & Guitar; Check Release Date
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRuslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma To Create 'Symphony Of Rebellion' With His Gun & Guitar; Check Release Date

Ruslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma To Create 'Symphony Of Rebellion' With His Gun & Guitar; Check Release Date

Apart from Aayush, the film also stars debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles

ANIUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
article-image

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Ruslaan' starring Aayush Sharma, on Friday, unveiled a pre-teaser of their film.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush shared the pre-teaser video that he captioned, "Koi rule nahi, koi boundary nahi, action aur guitar ki rhythm lekar araha hu main... #Ruslaan, pre-teaser out now. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024."

Helmed by director Karan L Butani, 'Ruslaan' is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Apart from Aayush, the film also stars debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Talking about the film, Aayush said in a statement, "In Ruslaan, we've created an unforgettable story that blends emotion and action that touches the heart and packs a punch. We hope it sweeps you off your feet in the sweetest way possible."

Director Karan L Butani added, "It's a complete entertainer that promises you a great time at the movies. The emotional quotient in the film will connect with the audience."

Read Also
Aayush Sharma's Security Beefed Up, Actor To Travel In Salman Khan's Bulletproof Car
article-image

Producer Radhamohan added, "Ruslaan isn't just a film; it's a thrilling journey that promises to captivate audiences. With a perfect blend of action and heartfelt emotion, it's crafted to resonate deeply with viewers."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safest' With BF Benny Blanco, Says Her Relationship Has Been 'Lovely': 'Only...

Selena Gomez Feels 'Safest' With BF Benny Blanco, Says Her Relationship Has Been 'Lovely': 'Only...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday: Devdas To Gangubai Kathiawadi, Best Movies By The Filmmaker

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday: Devdas To Gangubai Kathiawadi, Best Movies By The Filmmaker

Ruslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma To Create 'Symphony Of Rebellion' With His Gun & Guitar; Check...

Ruslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma To Create 'Symphony Of Rebellion' With His Gun & Guitar; Check...

Sridevi Death Anniversary: Unknown Facts About Bollywood’s First Female Superstar

Sridevi Death Anniversary: Unknown Facts About Bollywood’s First Female Superstar

Sharvari Wagh Breaks Down At Grandfather Manohar Joshi's Funeral; Visuals Surface

Sharvari Wagh Breaks Down At Grandfather Manohar Joshi's Funeral; Visuals Surface