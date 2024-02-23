Ruslaan Pre-Teaser: Aayush Sharma To Create 'Symphony Of Rebellion' With His Gun & Guitar; Check Release Date

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Ruslaan' starring Aayush Sharma, on Friday, unveiled a pre-teaser of their film.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush shared the pre-teaser video that he captioned, "Koi rule nahi, koi boundary nahi, action aur guitar ki rhythm lekar araha hu main... #Ruslaan, pre-teaser out now. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024."

Helmed by director Karan L Butani, 'Ruslaan' is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Apart from Aayush, the film also stars debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Talking about the film, Aayush said in a statement, "In Ruslaan, we've created an unforgettable story that blends emotion and action that touches the heart and packs a punch. We hope it sweeps you off your feet in the sweetest way possible."

Director Karan L Butani added, "It's a complete entertainer that promises you a great time at the movies. The emotional quotient in the film will connect with the audience."

Producer Radhamohan added, "Ruslaan isn't just a film; it's a thrilling journey that promises to captivate audiences. With a perfect blend of action and heartfelt emotion, it's crafted to resonate deeply with viewers."

