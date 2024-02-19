Aayush Sharma's Security Beefed Up, Actor To Travel In Salman Khan's Bulletproof Car

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma | File photo by Viral Bhayani

After Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's security has also been beefed up ahead of the release of his film Ruslaan. For those unversed, in November 2023, Mumbai Police reviewed the security of Salman after he received a threat from a social media account in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He received Y+ security from the police.

Now, according to a report in Mid-Day, a source informed that following the Mumbai Police’s provision of security to Salman, in light of the death threats, the police cover has now been extended to Aayush as well.

The source added, "Since Aayush will be out and about promoting his action thriller, he has been assigned cops for his protection. The actor will also travel in Salman’s bulletproof vehicle."

It may be noted that Salman bought a bulletproof car last year and reportedly, he also been authorised to carry a personal weapon.

One police officer and four constables live with Salman, apart from this, two police constables are also stationed outside his Bandra house. The police security provided in Y+ security includes four armed security personnel.

In March 2023, Salman's assistant had received a threat email, in which case the police had registered an FIR at Bandra Police Station against Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Goldie Brar for threatening the actor.

Aayush's driver injured in car accident

In December 2023, Aayush's car was hit by another car whose driver was allegedly in an inebriated condition in Mumbai's Khar area. The actor was not in the car when the incident took place. His 31-year-old driver, who was alone in the vehicle at that time, was injured and the car was damaged.

Aayush's driver Arman Mehandi Hasan Khan received injuries on his head and right leg.

Aayush is best known for his 2018 movie Loveyatri. He was last seen in the 2021 film Antim alongside Salman. Aayush has Ruslaan in his pipeline currently, which is slated to release in 2024.