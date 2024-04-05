Ruslaan Trailer: Aayush Sharma Impresses With High-Octane Action, Salman Khan Lauds His 'Effort & Dedication' (WATCH)

On Friday, April 5, the trailer of Aayush Sharma's upcoming film, Ruslaan, was unveiled, and the actor impressed the audience with his high-octane action.

It also stars Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa, and Vidya Malavade in important roles. In the film, Aayush plays the role of a music teacher. It is packed with stunning visuals and heart-racing sequences.

Check out the trailer:

After the trailer was released, Salman Khan lauded his brother-in-law Aayush on his social media handle, sharing the trailer video, the Dabangg actor wrote, "Aayush, can see the hard work,effort n dedication put into Ruslaan,no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024."

Take a look:



Talking about Ruslaan, Sharma tells, "My heart races with anticipation as we have unveiled the trailer of 'Ruslaan' to the world. This film has been a labor of love, and now, with each frame getting revealed one day after another, I can't contain my excitement to share our journey with audiences far and wide. Get ready, because 'Ruslaan' is about to take you on a ride you won't forget!”

Sushrii added, "As an actor, being a part of 'Ruslaan' has been an exhilarating journey filled with challenges and growth. With the release of our trailer, I'm thrilled to offer audiences a glimpse into the world we've created. I am certain people will be swept away by the intensity and emotion of 'Ruslaan' – it's a film that will leave a lasting impression on everyone who watches it."

Director Karan L Butani said, "As a director, seeing the trailer of 'Ruslaan' come to life fills me with immense pride and excitement. We've poured our hearts and souls into making this film, I can't help but feel a surge of anticipation for audiences to experience the full depth of our storytelling. 'Ruslaan' will enthrall viewers worldwide."

Ruslaan is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by K K Radhamohan. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 26, 2024.

This marks Aayush's first film outside Salman Khan's production house, Salman Khan Films. He made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri alongside Warina Hussain, and his second film was Antim: The Final Truth with Salman.