Aayush Sharma REACTS to receiving expensive gifts from Salman Khan: 'Still wondering where that Rolls-Royce is'

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma | File photo by Viral Bhayani

Actor Aayush Sharma, who tied the knot with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan in 2014, recently talked about trolls attacking him and his wife. The Loveyatri actor also addressed speculations about him marrying Arpita to launch himself in the Hindi film industry.

Aayush said that he is often trolled for various reasons on social media. He also reacted to receiving expensive gifts from Salman and spending the Dabangg actor's money.

Aayush Sharma: Trolls came up with a theory that I married Arpita for money

Aayush told ETimes, "I would get trolled even when I went on vacations, as people would say, ‘He’s blowing up Salman Khan’s money.’ There were stories that Salman Khan gifted a Rolls-Royce to us at our wedding and I am still wondering where that Rolls-Royce is."

He added, "Arpita is a very strong, confident woman, and it is amazing to have her as a partner. What hurt me the most was that the trolls came up with a theory that I married her for money and to become an actor. I loved Arpita and so I married her! The good thing is that she knew it, I knew it, and our families knew it."

Aayush and Arpita tied the knot on 18 November 2014 after dating for quite some time. They have two children – daughter Ayat Sharma and son Ahil Sharma.

Aayush Sharma's upcoming project

The actor will next be seen in Ruslaan, which marks his fourth film in Bollywood. Former Miss India United Continents 2015, debutante Sushrii Mishraa will also star in the film. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is expected to hit the screens in 2023.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri, four years after his wedding to Arpita. He was last seen in Antim alongside Salman Khan, his second film.