 'Caught Him In Second Month': Dhanashree Verma Reveals Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated Within First Year Of Marriage—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Caught Him In Second Month': Dhanashree Verma Reveals Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated Within First Year Of Marriage—VIDEO

'Caught Him In Second Month': Dhanashree Verma Reveals Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated Within First Year Of Marriage—VIDEO

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, currently on Rise And Fall, revealed that Yuzvendra cheated on her within the first year of their marriage. In the latest episode, during a breakfast-table chat with Kubbra Sait, she said, "First year. Caught him in the second month," leaving Kubbra visibly shocked.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, currently seen as a contestant on the reality show Rise And Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, recently made a shocking revelation about her marriage, claiming that Yuzvendra cheated on her within the first year of their marriage.

Dhanashree Verma Reveals Being Cheated By Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra, who officially divorced in March this year, became the talk of the latest episode as she shared the details of being cheated on during a breakfast-table conversation with fellow contestant Kubbra Sait.

It all began when Kubbra Sait asked Dhanashree, "When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?'" To this, Dhanashree replied, "First year. Caught him in the second month," leaving Kubbra visibly shocked.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: IAS Officer Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New General Manager Of BEST Undertaking
Mumbai News: IAS Officer Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New General Manager Of BEST Undertaking
India Engaged In Trade Talks With US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Chile: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
India Engaged In Trade Talks With US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Chile: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views
PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral

Check out the video:

Read Also
Dhanashree Verma Reacts To Aahana Kumra's 'Played All The Boys' Remark On Rise And Fall, Gets...
article-image

Dhanashree Verma On ₹60 Cr Alimony Rumours From Yuzvendra Chahal

In one of the episodes, Dhanashree clarified that claims about her demanding a specific alimony amount were incorrect. Earlier, rumours had suggested that Chahal had to pay Rs 60 crore as alimony to her.

When singer Aditya Narayan asked Dhanashree how long it had been since her divorce, she said, "Officially, it has been almost a year. It happened quickly because it was mutual, that’s why when people say alimony, it’s wrong. Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything? My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about. Why waste time explaining those who don’t even know you?"

She also shared how she and Yuzvendra were married for 4 years and separated a year ago. Further, Nayandeep Rakshit asked her if, given the numerous accusations regarding alimony, she didn’t feel the need to speak up about it.

Dhanashree said, "Eventually, you get hurt when you see that happening. It was not needed. None of it is true. I felt worse wondering why did he do it? It’s okay, I will always keep his respect, that is what I believe in. Now, I don’t think I can date anybody."

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married in December 2020.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Raha Promised She'll Give Me 43 Kisses': Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How He Celebrated His Birthday With...

'Raha Promised She'll Give Me 43 Kisses': Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How He Celebrated His Birthday With...

'They Tried To Recreate Aaj Ki Raat': Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Number Tum Mere Na Huye From Thamma...

'They Tried To Recreate Aaj Ki Raat': Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Number Tum Mere Na Huye From Thamma...

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Twin In Yellow At Baby Shower; Salman Khan, Jannat Zubair, Gauahar Khan...

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Twin In Yellow At Baby Shower; Salman Khan, Jannat Zubair, Gauahar Khan...

Aishwarya Rai Wipes Emotional Fan's Tears, Hugs Her In Paris; Video Of Heartwarming Moment Goes...

Aishwarya Rai Wipes Emotional Fan's Tears, Hugs Her In Paris; Video Of Heartwarming Moment Goes...

Benny Blanco's Ashoka-Cut Diamond Watch Worth $224,000 Steals The Show In Wedding Pictures With...

Benny Blanco's Ashoka-Cut Diamond Watch Worth $224,000 Steals The Show In Wedding Pictures With...