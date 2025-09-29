'Caught Him In Second Month': Dhanashree Verma Reveals Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated Within First Year Of Marriage—VIDEO

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, currently seen as a contestant on the reality show Rise And Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover, recently made a shocking revelation about her marriage, claiming that Yuzvendra cheated on her within the first year of their marriage.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra, who officially divorced in March this year, became the talk of the latest episode as she shared the details of being cheated on during a breakfast-table conversation with fellow contestant Kubbra Sait.

It all began when Kubbra Sait asked Dhanashree, "When did you realise in your relationship that, 'Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?'" To this, Dhanashree replied, "First year. Caught him in the second month," leaving Kubbra visibly shocked.

Dhanashree Verma On ₹60 Cr Alimony Rumours From Yuzvendra Chahal

In one of the episodes, Dhanashree clarified that claims about her demanding a specific alimony amount were incorrect. Earlier, rumours had suggested that Chahal had to pay Rs 60 crore as alimony to her.

When singer Aditya Narayan asked Dhanashree how long it had been since her divorce, she said, "Officially, it has been almost a year. It happened quickly because it was mutual, that’s why when people say alimony, it’s wrong. Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything? My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about. Why waste time explaining those who don’t even know you?"

She also shared how she and Yuzvendra were married for 4 years and separated a year ago. Further, Nayandeep Rakshit asked her if, given the numerous accusations regarding alimony, she didn’t feel the need to speak up about it.

Dhanashree said, "Eventually, you get hurt when you see that happening. It was not needed. None of it is true. I felt worse wondering why did he do it? It’s okay, I will always keep his respect, that is what I believe in. Now, I don’t think I can date anybody."

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married in December 2020.