Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Twin In Yellow At Baby Shower; Salman Khan, Jannat Zubair, Gauahar Khan Attend

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 29, 2025
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, who are expecting their first child together, hosted a baby shower in Mumbai attended by close friends and family. The parents-to-be were seen twinning in yellow
Arbaaz Khan's brother, Salman Khan, looked dapper in a black shirt paired with striking sunglasses at Sshura Khan's baby shower
Gauahar Khan, who recently welcomed her second child with Zaid Darbar, looked stunning in a white maxi dress
Alizeh's brother, Ayaan Agnihotri, was attended Sshura Khan's baby shower in Mumbai
Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan Khan, kept it casual in a yellow T-shirt paired with blue denim jeans
Iulia Vantur, who shares a close bond with the Khan family, looked stunning in a floral pantsuit
Arbaaz Khan's niece, actress Alizeh Agnihotri, looked adorable in a little white dress
TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta looked picture-perfect as they attended Sshura Khan's baby shower
Television actress Jannat Zubair donned a lovely pink dress for Sshura Khan's baby shower