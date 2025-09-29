 Aishwarya Rai Wipes Emotional Fan's Tears, Hugs Her In Paris; Video Of Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAishwarya Rai Wipes Emotional Fan's Tears, Hugs Her In Paris; Video Of Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral

Aishwarya Rai Wipes Emotional Fan's Tears, Hugs Her In Paris; Video Of Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral

In the now-viral video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen walking towards her car when she notices a female fan crying after seeing her. The actress immediately approaches the fan, comforts her, talks to her, then gives her a warm hug and lovingly wipes away her tears

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted in Paris on Monday with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Several videos of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. One video which has caught out attention is Aishwarya's interaction with one of her fans.

In the now-viral video, the actress is seen walking towards her car when she notices a female fan crying after seeing her. Aishwarya immediately approaches the fan, comforts her, talks to her, then gives her a warm hug and lovingly wipes away her tears.

Later, she also posed with her for photos. Check out the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, fans praised the actress for her humble and down-to-earth nature.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out THESE Famous Spots In City
Mumbai Guide: Craving For Zan-Zanit Misal Pav? Check Out THESE Famous Spots In City
'Animal Park Should Start In...': Ranbir Kapoor Shares Major Update About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Directorial
'Animal Park Should Start In...': Ranbir Kapoor Shares Major Update About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Directorial
Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Review: A Dependable Mid-Range Phone | But Is It Worth Buying?
Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Review: A Dependable Mid-Range Phone | But Is It Worth Buying?
Mumbai News: IAS Officer Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New General Manager Of BEST Undertaking
Mumbai News: IAS Officer Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New General Manager Of BEST Undertaking

Paris may be full of runway stars right now, but Aishwarya and Aaradhya stole the spotlight even before the show started. Before the big Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week, the mother-daughter duo was seen in the French capital, turning their hotel entrance into a mini red carpet.

Read Also
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wows In Chic Pantsuit As She Steps Out With Daughter Aaradhya For Paris...
article-image

Aishwarya proved once again why she is called a fashion icon. She wore a pantsuit with wide-legged trousers, a shirt, and a stylish blazer, giving strong power-dressing vibes. Aaradhya, 13, added a Gen-Z touch with her outfit - an oversized denim jacket with wide-legged jeans, paired with a white-and-green top for a fun, chic look.

Meanwhile, on the film front, she was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selven Part 2 which was released in 2023. The actress' fans have been eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens again. However, she has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Raha Promised She'll Give Me 43 Kisses': Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How He Celebrated His Birthday With...

'Raha Promised She'll Give Me 43 Kisses': Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How He Celebrated His Birthday With...

'They Tried To Recreate Aaj Ki Raat': Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Number Tum Mere Na Huye From Thamma...

'They Tried To Recreate Aaj Ki Raat': Rashmika Mandanna's Dance Number Tum Mere Na Huye From Thamma...

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Twin In Yellow At Baby Shower; Salman Khan, Jannat Zubair, Gauahar Khan...

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Twin In Yellow At Baby Shower; Salman Khan, Jannat Zubair, Gauahar Khan...

Aishwarya Rai Wipes Emotional Fan's Tears, Hugs Her In Paris; Video Of Heartwarming Moment Goes...

Aishwarya Rai Wipes Emotional Fan's Tears, Hugs Her In Paris; Video Of Heartwarming Moment Goes...

Benny Blanco's Ashoka-Cut Diamond Watch Worth $224,000 Steals The Show In Wedding Pictures With...

Benny Blanco's Ashoka-Cut Diamond Watch Worth $224,000 Steals The Show In Wedding Pictures With...