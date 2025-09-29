Aishwarya Rai Wipes Emotional Fan's Tears, Hugs Her In Paris; Video Of Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted in Paris on Monday with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Several videos of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. One video which has caught out attention is Aishwarya's interaction with one of her fans.

In the now-viral video, the actress is seen walking towards her car when she notices a female fan crying after seeing her. Aishwarya immediately approaches the fan, comforts her, talks to her, then gives her a warm hug and lovingly wipes away her tears.

Later, she also posed with her for photos. Check out the video here:

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, fans praised the actress for her humble and down-to-earth nature.

Paris may be full of runway stars right now, but Aishwarya and Aaradhya stole the spotlight even before the show started. Before the big Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week, the mother-daughter duo was seen in the French capital, turning their hotel entrance into a mini red carpet.

Aishwarya proved once again why she is called a fashion icon. She wore a pantsuit with wide-legged trousers, a shirt, and a stylish blazer, giving strong power-dressing vibes. Aaradhya, 13, added a Gen-Z touch with her outfit - an oversized denim jacket with wide-legged jeans, paired with a white-and-green top for a fun, chic look.

Meanwhile, on the film front, she was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selven Part 2 which was released in 2023. The actress' fans have been eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens again. However, she has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.