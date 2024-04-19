Aayush Sharma Admits He Was 'Packaged & Protected' By Salman Khan: 'I Will Make My Own Niche Now'

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma | File photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of Ruslaan, has admitted he was 'packaged' and 'protected' by Salman Khan. Aayush was launched by Salman in 2018 with the romantic-comedy Loveyatri after he tied the knot with the superstar's sister, Arpita Khan. In his second film, Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush again collaborated with Salman. He essayed a negative role in the film whereas Salman was seen as a police officer.

Ruslaan is Aayush's first project outside his family.

Over the years, it has been believed that Aayush had it easy in the film industry because of Salman and that the latter always protected him. In fact, in one of his latest interviews, Aayush said he is in the process of coming out of that zone.

Aayush told ETimes, "I'm not fighting opinions. They will change as and when I work. I need to be a river that keeps flowing. I'm not in denial of anything that's been spoken of me. I was comforted, packaged and protected but I'm coming out of it and I will make my own niche."

He further said that now his work will speak for him. "I'm not turning around and saying that people judged me. I accept it and now it's my job to keep working hard and prove myself," he added.

Aayush also stated that he realised that the need of the hour was to change people's opinions about him.

"The only way to change people's opinions about me is that as much as I could have spoken about my hard work, people were not listening. Before Antim people were not interested, but post Antim, some recognition came. I believe only your work speaks for you," the actor said.

Meanwhile, in Ruslaan, the actor is set to showcase his never-seen-before action avatar. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa, Vidya Malavade, and others in key roles. It also boasts of a special cameo by Suniel Shetty.

Directed by Karan Butani, the film is all set to hit the big screens on April 26.