 Rapper Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRapper Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Tory Lanez was held responsible for careless discharge of a firearm

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
Rapper Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence |

Rapper Tory Lanez received a 10-year jail term, after being convicted for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He spoke to the court, expressing his desire for a second opportunity before being given a punishment, People reported. Lanez explained the seriousness of the allegations against him and pleaded with the court to give him a chance to establish his innocence. He also addressed the public's perception of him, claiming that he is not a monster devoid of sorrow or sympathy, and he offered an apology for his errors on the night of the event, according to People.

Read Also
'Did Namjoon gift it to you?': Megan Thee Stallion receives Koya plushie from BTS; netizens feel...
article-image

Megan, according to Tory, was a friend of his, and the two of them became close since they had both lost their mothers. Tory accepted full responsibility for his mistakes and requested another chance to demonstrate that he had learnt his lesson.

After nearly a full two days of sentencing hearings in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper's sentence was announced on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He has received a 10-year jail term. The maximum sentence for Tory was almost 22 years.

The sentencing was postponed numerous times over the previous three months, and at one point Tory pleaded with the court, "Please don't ruin my life, sir."

Read Also
Watch: Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B's 'WAP' performance sets Grammys 2021 stage on fire
article-image

He was convicted of shooting Megan in December, as People reported.

Tory was held responsible for careless discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic weapon, and possession of a loaded, unlicensed firearm.

Following the judgement, numerous members of Tory's family, including his father and stepmother, exclaimed, "This system stands before God!"

This caused much distress in the family. Even some members of his family were led from the courtroom.

Read Also
'I'm incredibly grateful to be alive': 'Savage' hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion suffers 'gunshot...
article-image

Before the conviction was announced, sources with knowledge of the case told us the attorneys for the Canadian rapper had spoken with immigration officials.

They said they had been warned there was a good possibility he may be deported, but that hasn't really occurred.

After the decision, a petition in Tory's favour gained traction online. Tory even recruited renowned defense lawyer Jose Baez to handle his appeal.

Read Also
American Music Awards 2021: BTS, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat top winners' list
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: From Pokiri to Okkadu, Presenting 8 Standout Performances From The...

Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: From Pokiri to Okkadu, Presenting 8 Standout Performances From The...

When Sushmita Sen Let A Little Girl Use Her Vanity Van Salon While Shooting Taali 

When Sushmita Sen Let A Little Girl Use Her Vanity Van Salon While Shooting Taali 

Rapper Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence

Rapper Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence

Ahead Of Jailer Release, Rajinikanth Fans Pledge Not To Drink, Offer Prayers At Thiruparankundram...

Ahead Of Jailer Release, Rajinikanth Fans Pledge Not To Drink, Offer Prayers At Thiruparankundram...

The Jengaburu Curse Web Review: A Gripping And Captivating Tale Of Survival and Greed

The Jengaburu Curse Web Review: A Gripping And Captivating Tale Of Survival and Greed