'Did Namjoon gift it to you?': Megan Thee Stallion receives Koya plushie from BTS; netizens feel 'jealous'

26- year old American rapper and singer, Megan Thee Stallion shared a picture on her social media handles, both Instagram and Twitter after she got a fresh set of nails. But this time it came along with a rather shocking 'surprise' for her fans and of course, the BTS army .

Along with a picture of her nails, the star posted a picture of a plushie, the BT21 'Baby Koya' plushie, as she posed with the soft toy, flexing her newly done nails.

Megan revealed that the adorable soft toy was a gift from BTS. In response to a fan's question who asked her about the gift, she described the present as "very cute." While some fans agreed with the rapper and called it cute, the others confessed they were jealous that the BTS gifted Megan and not them!

Have a look at how the BTS Army and Megan's fans have reacted:

OH MY GOD SHE’S HOLDING A KOYA???? — jin thee stallion in a skirt (@herwithluv) September 21, 2021

did namjoon gift u that koya plushie? yes or yes i would like to know — s⁷✤ (@taesdivinity) September 21, 2021

I'm not surprised at all 🤧❤️❤️ — Oumayma.B18 (@OumaymaBellass2) September 21, 2021

and what if namjoon gifted it to her … — s⁷✤ (@taesdivinity) September 21, 2021

Joonie gifted you Koya I'm a bit jealous 😭 pic.twitter.com/nGBnw381Xw — ノルミン 🏷 (@norhjimin) September 21, 2021

this is so cute omg but just stay away from yoongi and jimin 😂 pic.twitter.com/5L8G6Thtus — JIMIN. (@ksjkult) September 21, 2021

You ain’t just had a new set yesterday? pic.twitter.com/UEbjG2f42I — Zainab ✨ (@Zeeokiki) September 21, 2021

the blue with your green outfit is so cuteee. and the koya makes it even cuter 🥺 — sid⁷ 💫 Vyn Day (@curiosityoongi) September 21, 2021

did u buy koya or did namjoon give it to u OMG — ava SER DAY (@PARANOIAXTAE) September 21, 2021

it's truly over for us pic.twitter.com/KxprJspFxs — FK Lee ⁷ 🪐 (@LlVLikeABoss) September 21, 2021

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete is an American rapper and songwriter who goes by the stage name Megan Thee Stallion. She rose to prominence as recordings of her freestyling got popular on social media platforms like as Instagram. She is originally from Houston, Texas.

Megan Thee Stallion signed with 300 Entertainment in 2018, and her mixtape Fever (2019), extended play Suga (2020), and first studio album Good News (2020) all charted in the top ten on the Billboard 200. Her first and second number ones on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart were her record "Savage (Remix)" starring Beyoncé and her feature on Cardi B's single "WAP."

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:21 PM IST