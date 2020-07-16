'I'm incredibly grateful to be alive': 'Savage' hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion suffers 'gunshot wounds'

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion aka Megan Jovon Ruth Pete has reportedly suffered gunshot wounds, but is expected to make a full recovery. She penned down a post on Instagram and said she’s “grateful to be alive.”

A video obtained by TMZ apparently showed her bleeding from her foot after police stopped a car also containing rapper Tory Lanez.

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker took to social media to "set the record straight" after there were reports that she had cut her foot on broken glass during the incident in the Hollywood Hills, in which Lanez was arrested.

The Texas-born rapper wrote, "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested; the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy," she added.