Watch: Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B's 'WAP' performance sets Grammys 2021 stage on fire

As per People magazine, earlier during the show, Megan won the Grammy for the best new artist. As she accepted her prize, she froze in shock before taking the stage where she thanked her late mom, who died in 2019.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions.