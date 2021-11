American Music Awards 2021: BTS, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat top winners' list

Los Angeles: Pop stars Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, South Korean music sensation BTS and Megan Thee Stallion emerged as the top winners at this year's American Music Awards.

The ceremony, which aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, was hosted by Cardi B.

BTS, comprising V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, took home the prestigious artist of the year award, as well as favourite pop duo or group and favourite pop song for their single "Butter".

Stallion also took home three trophies -- favourite trending song for "Body", female hip-hop artist and hip-hop album for "Good News". Doja Cat too received three awards, winning collaboration of the year for "Kiss Me More" with SZA, as well as favourite female R&B artist and R&B album for "Planet Her."

Swift won favourite female pop artiste, while her record "evermore" was given the favourite pop album. Sheeran was announced as the favourite male pop artiste for 2021.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, won new artist of the year.

Rapper Lil Nas X MONTERO's 'Call me by your name' took home the favourite video trophy.

Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan, Gabby Barrett topped the country music category.

Drake was honoured with the favourite male hip-hop artiste award, while The Weeknd became male R&B artist for 2021.

Machine Gun Kelly was the favourite rock artist.

The 2021 American Music Awards was produced by MRC Live & Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The star-studded awards show featured performances from BTS with Coldplay, Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, MÃ¥neskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block. Diplo was the DJ for the ceremony.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:00 AM IST