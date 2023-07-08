Old Video Of Shah Rukh Khan Forcing Lady Gaga To Wear His Watch Goes Viral: 'She Was So Uncomfortable'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a certified charmer when it comes to women, be it his co-stars or his fans. Time and again, stories of his chivalry have gone viral on the internet, but this time, a video has surfaced online in which he can be seen almost forcing American singer Lady Gaga to wear his watch.

As the video resurfaced, it spread on the internet within no time, and people felt that the singer was clearly not comfortable with SRK's gesture.

The King Khan is now receiving hate on social media, courtesy, the viral video, and some users also went on to call him "arrogant" for his behaviour around Lady Gaga.

Did SRK make Lady Gaga uncomfortable?

The video which is now doing the rounds seems to be from Lady Gaga's 2011 visit to India when SRK had interviewed her.

In the video, the singer can be seen how SRK was trying to woo her by asking her if he can hold his cup, but she turned him down. Later, in one of the segments, SRK can be seen taking off his wrist watch and asking Lady Gaga to wear it.

As she refused, SRK continued to insist, stating that it was "not an expensive watch". Lady Gaga continued to refuse, and she can even be seen asking SRK to "get away", but the actor tried to grab her hand and make her wear the watch.

She then stated that he should instead give the watch to one of the fans present in the studio, to which he replied that she should do it. Lady Gaga eventually gave the watch to one of the members from the audience.

Netizens slam SRK for his behaviour

As soon as the video went viral, netizens lashed out at SRK and wondered how the incident went unnoticed for so many years.

"If Ranveer Singh/Varun did this, people in this sub would have burned them to death," a user wrote on Reddit. Another commented, "Bollywood and everyone associated to it are cheap trash. Lady Gaga was definitely not comfortable."

"Indian men embarrassing the whole country- a never ending saga," another user stated.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movies

On the work front, SRK recently made a smashing comeback with his January 2023 release 'Pathaan'. The film went on to become the biggest one in the history of Hindi cinema.

He is now gearing up for the release of his next, titled 'Jawan'. It marks his first collaboration with south filmmaker Atlee, and it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati in key roles.

Besides, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' in the pipeline, along with a speculated 'Tiger vs Pathaan' actioner opposite Salman Khan.