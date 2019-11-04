May Allah forgive my sins: Pak pop singer Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz after row over leaked pictures

Last week, Rabi's private videos and pictures got leaked online and became viral. People even trolled her on social media.

According to the reports, Rabi had lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, over the leaked content that went viral on social media platforms.

Prior to this, Rabi had made headlines for threatening Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had warned Modi with a suicide attack.

Rabi had posted a photo of herself donning what appeared to be a suicide jacket with a caption warning PM Modi over Kashmir. "#ModiHitler I just wish huh. #kashmirkibeti."