Twitter reacts to 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Trailer, wonders why Kartik Aryan plays the same character

The trailer of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' released on Monday. This much awaited romantic comedy is the remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 classic hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh and Kartik Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the film.
The makers released the official trailer of the flick but Twitter isn't having it.
Here's the trailer of the movie:
Twitter reacted to Pati Patni or Woh trailer. Fans are wondering why Kartik Aryan plays the same character. Here are some reactions:
The film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which stars Kartik Aryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi is being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.
The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).
The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year.
