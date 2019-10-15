Pati Patni Aur Woh: Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday share first look from movie

After Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday shared her first looks from the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' Bhumi, who will be seen playing the on-screen wife of Kartik, donned a simple look, wearing a light green saree along with a physics book in her hand.

"Zara high maintenance hain hum... Emotionally!!! " she wrote of her character Vedika, alongside the poster.