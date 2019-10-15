'Pati Patni Aur Woh' First Poster: Meet 'Halaat Ke Shikaar' Chintu Tyagi

The movie buffs are excited about Kartik Aaryan‘s upcoming slate of films. His look from Pati Patni Aur Woh has definitely caught everyone’s attention. This is the first time he is moving away from his cool-dude look.
Starring as Chintu Tyagi, he seems like a working man in this never before seen avatar. The first poster is now out and the actor is seen riding a bike while flaunting a wide smile. Checked shirt, trousers and a leather bag completed his new look. Sharing the look, he captioned it, “Lijiye khatam hogaya intezaar! Aa gaye halaat ke shikaar… Meet Chintu Tyagi from #PatiPatniAurWoh @bhumipednekar @ananyapanday @mudassar_as_is @bhushankumar @junochopra @tseriesfilms @tseries.official.”
This much awaited romantic comedy is the remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 classic hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh and Kartik Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the film. Produced by T-series and BR Films, Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6.
