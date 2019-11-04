IamRabiPirzada: Political activist Fauzia Iliyas posts nude pics in support of Pakistani pop singer

Explaining her stance, Iliyas wrote on Facebook: ““Thank you everyone for your support. Nude pictures of Rabi Pir Zada were leaked by another person, however, Pakistani people were cursing her instead of demanding an investigation against the person who leaked those photos and videos. Just wondering after reading many women that why she took such photos. There are several cases where men harassed woman by sending their nudes in women inbox. Then they don’t feel shame but if a woman come up with those ideas then their so called values hurt.

She added: “It’s a hypocrisy and it should be ended now. We’re no one to tell others how to lead your life. We’re no one to tell woman how should she take her photos. Even though Rabi PirZada have clarified several times that she made those photos for her husband. Being a sensible perosn we should leave that matter but everyone was demanding her nudes, her videos.”

She went on to write: “This is a level of hypocrisy that people were watching those nudes and meanwhile abusing her. It should be stopped now. Its strange that people are not offended when children get raped by Mullahs in mosques, they are not offended when a girl is raped, but they’re offended when a woman comes up with her own choices. Its my choice to support her in this way. If people don’t get offended by nudity while watching the porn then they shouldn’t even get offended to see a naked woman supporting a cause.#IAmRabiPirzada””