Twitter supports Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada after her leaked nude video goes viral

Pakistani pop-singer Rabi Pirzada’s intimate pictures and two videos, containing nudity, were leaked online in the wee hours today.

Rabi Pirzada recently made headlines when she threatened PM Modi with a suicide attack and earlier had threatened him by saying that she will unleash reptiles on him.

After the pictures and videos were published online, Twitter immediately came in support of Pirzada asking people to not forward them. Lot of tweets said that the incident happened because Rabi had an argument with Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.