Twitter supports Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada after her leaked nude video goes viral

Pakistani pop-singer Rabi Pirzada’s intimate pictures and two videos, containing nudity, were leaked online in the wee hours today.
Rabi Pirzada recently made headlines when she threatened PM Modi with a suicide attack and earlier had threatened him by saying that she will unleash reptiles on him.
After the pictures and videos were published online, Twitter immediately came in support of Pirzada asking people to not forward them. Lot of tweets said that the incident happened because Rabi had an argument with Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.
One user wrote, "Leaks came after she criticized Ghafoor for defending item song. Hence everyone doubts him." However, many said that it is her ex who is behind this leak. Twitterati was divided over the culprit behind the whole controversy.
One Twitter user @sob4n wrote, "Countless women criticise him and his institution on a daily basis and much severely than Rabi Peerzada...their videos don't get leaked. I don't think this has anything to do with her tweets calling an item song in an ISPR movie shameless. Correlation is not equal to Causation."
One user blamed her boyfriend for spreading this video. He wrote,"Rabi Pirzada’s video spread by her ex boyfriend. He had her iCloud password. Please don’t share this video. We should not spread private things of anyone just for few RTs And Likes."
The video of Rabi holding snakes and other reptiles was posted by her on her social media pages and had outraged a lot of netizens. She had also posted a picture of her donning what appeared to be a suicide jacket to warn PM Modi over Kashmir.
