Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's rumoured GF Lindsay Lohan's dating history

Rumour mills are abuzz with the gossip that Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan is in a relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
If reports are to be believed, the two, who have turned 'text buddies' are flying around the globe in Salman's private jet. Not only this, the Saudi prince has also allegedly gifted the "Mean Girls" star a gift-wrapped credit card!
Meanwhile, fans are speculating whether Lindsay and Mohammed Bin Salman are really just friends or their relationship is something beyond that!
Their speculations may not be entirely baseless, because over the past few years the actress has spent much of her time in Dubai, where she has a huge fan following.
Well, here's Lindsay Lohan's dating history from Aaron Carter to Egor Tarabasov
Aaron Carter (2002-2003):
The love triangle of Aaron Carter, Lindsay Lohan and Hillary Duff is one of the most talked-about love triangle of that time.
Wilmer Valderrama (2004):
The Parent Trap star dated Wilmer Valderramma for a year before breaking up in 2004. Lindsay had admitted that her song 'Over' was about her break up with Wilmer.
Harry Morton (2006):
The two met at Lindsay's 20th birthday party and had the perfect relationship for a while. However, the couple broke up after the cup cake phase was over.
Samantha Ronson (2009):
DJ Samantha Ronson and Lindsay had a serious relationship until the two parted ways in 2009.
In and interview to US WEEKLY, Lindsay opened up about her relationship and break up saying, “I need to love myself first before I could be with anyone else and I was going through a lot. Two toxic people cannot be together. End of Story.”
Nico Tortorella (2013-2015):
The two never confirmed their relationship but Nico Tortrella was a part of the infamous Lindsay's sex list 2014. Nico allegedly even proposed Lindsay.
They still remain great friends.
Egor Tarabasov (2016):
Linday dated this Russian businessman in 2016. The two had the best time but it slowly turned into a nighmare.
Egor Tarabasov had almost tried to kill her by strangling her neck. He also cheated on her with a hooker.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)