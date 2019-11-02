Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's rumoured GF Lindsay Lohan's dating history

Rumour mills are abuzz with the gossip that Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan is in a relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

If reports are to be believed, the two, who have turned 'text buddies' are flying around the globe in Salman's private jet. Not only this, the Saudi prince has also allegedly gifted the "Mean Girls" star a gift-wrapped credit card!

Meanwhile, fans are speculating whether Lindsay and Mohammed Bin Salman are really just friends or their relationship is something beyond that!

Their speculations may not be entirely baseless, because over the past few years the actress has spent much of her time in Dubai, where she has a huge fan following.

