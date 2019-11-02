BalaChallenge by Riteish Deshmukh's kids Riaan and Rahyl is the cutest one ever

Riteish Deshmukh who portrayed the character of Roy and Nartaki Bangdu Maharaj in his recent movie 'Housefull 4', treated his fans today with the most adorable video of his little munchkins Riaan and Rahyl.

We all know about the #BalaChallenge started by Akshay Kumar on the promotions of 'Housefull 4'. The challenge was taken by Akkie fans on social media and spread like a fire on the internet. And now it is Riteish's little ones turn to take this challenge. Riaan and Rahyl completed this challenge with their dad and the video will melt your heart after watching it.

Take a look.