Isha Ambani has a secret Instagram account with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra as followers

Do you know Ambanis are on Instagram? Well, we've traced the secret account of Isha Ambani on Instagram. The account's user ID is 'iiishmagish' and this account is not even verified by instagram. It seems Isha too wants to be on social media but also wanted to be away from all the limelight and media.

Recently, at the Ambani Diwali bash Isha Ambani Piramal celebrated her first Diwali after marriage in an elegant aquamarine Sabyasachi saree with a heavily embroidered bright pink blouse. The high-end clothing brand Sabyasachi's official account posted a picture of Isha Ambani with a caption and tagged Isha Ambani in it. The caption reads, "Isha Ambani Piramal @_iiishmagish in a Sabyasachi Benarasi sari and heritage necklace by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery"