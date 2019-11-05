‘Marital rape is not a laughing matter’: Twitter slams Karthik Aaryan’s Pati Patni aur Woh trailer for misogynist dialogue

Karthik Aaryan is known for playing the 'men will be men' stereotype in all his movies and it has often drawn condemnation for what many view as a misogynist worldview of women dripping with casual sexism. From his first movie Pyar Ka Punchnama, Aaryan seems to be stuck in this genre. However, one particular dialogue, in which he mocks goading one's wife into sex as marital rape has angered the denizens of Twitter.
One Twitter user wrote: "Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai. I don't expect anything from a Kartik Aaryan movie but this is dismal.”
An indignant user observed that Bollywood was virtually normalising marital rape and wrote: “No Bollywood you do not get to normalize marital rape !! And to think a man wrote these words & a male star spoke these words in order to elicit laughter from the crowd !! Marital rape is NOT A LAUGHING MATTER. Ridiculous & Shameful. #PatiPatniAurWoh
Another user said: “Adding to this, Kartik Aryan isn't criticized and 'shamed' for the way he looks, but for his choice of movies which have regressive, stereotypical, pathetic, women are gold diggers and a pain sort of narratives. It is THIS, that makes him unappealing, not his average looks.”
One noted: “Watch a shitty movie like this make 100 crores+ while beautiful movies like The Sky is Pink fail to get the recognition they deserve.”
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of same name. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.
The original film featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.
"When I was offered 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', I decided I wouldn't watch the original because I wanted to work a certain way in the film. If we were bringing a modern take and a certain newness, I didn't want any influence of the original in my subconscious," he added.
The film is scheduled to be released on December 6.
