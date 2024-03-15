 Madhubala's Biopic Confirmed, Alia Bhatt's Darlings Director Jasmeet Reen To Helm The Film
The details about who will play the titular role are still under wraps.

IANSUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 03:23 PM IST
A biopic on the life and legacy of late veteran star Madhubala, famously called 'the living Taj Mahal' and 'India's Marilyn Monroe', has been announced by Sony Pictures International Productions, India.

The studio has signed Jasmeet K. Reen, who made her debut feature film 'Darlings' starring Alia Bhatt.

article-image

The studio is developing the cinematic journey and the challenges she confronted as a woman navigating the complexities of the entertainment industry during her era.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt. Ltd. (Prashant Singh and Madhurya Vinay), with whom the studio has already started working on India's biggest superhero trilogy, 'Shaktimaan'.

Madhubala's sister Madhur Brij Bhushan and Arvind Kumar Malviya (Madhubala Ventures) are co-producers on the film.

However, details about who will play the titular role are still under wraps.

One of the highest-paid and greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema, Madhubala, in a career spanning more than 20 years, appeared in over 60 films till the time of her death in 1969.

She had worked in blockbusters such as 'Mughal-E-Azam', 'Mr & Mrs 55', 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi' and 'Barsaat Ki Raat' to name a few.

