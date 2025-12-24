 Mayday's Ashin Falls Off Stage During F3 Reunion Shanghai Show, Suffers Scrapes & Bleeding On Knuckles—VIDEO
Mayday's Ashin Falls Off Stage During F3 Reunion Shanghai Show, Suffers Scrapes & Bleeding On Knuckles—VIDEO

Mayday lead vocalist Ashin performed in Shanghai on December 22 with F4 members Jerry Yan, Vic Chou and Van Ness Wu for their reunion concert. Mid-performance, the 50-year-old lost balance and fell off the stage. Viral videos show him tumbling from the two-metre platform, leaving him with scrapes and blood on his hand and knuckles during the show event.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
article-image

Mayday lead vocalist Ashin recently performed in Shanghai, China, on December 22 alongside three members of Taiwanese boy band F4, Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, and Van Ness Wu, for their reunion concert. The trio performed under the name F3 with Ashin after F4's fourth member, Ken Chu, was reportedly dropped from the tour for allegedly revealing unfinalised details, such as the album’s progress and tour plans, during his livestreams.

However, midway through the performance, the 50-year-old singer lost his balance and fell off the stage, sustaining injuries.

Mayday's Ashin Falls Off Stage During Shanghai Show

Several viral videos circulating on social media show Ashin walking along one side of the four-sided stage when he missed a step and tumbled off the 2-meter-high platform. Van Ness Wu was the first to notice the fall and immediately rushed towards him, followed shortly by Vic Chou and Jerry Yan.

Check out the video:

Ashin Injured After Falling Off Stage

After falling off the stage, Ashin quickly freshened up and returned to the stage to loud cheers from the crowd. According to The Standard, photos circulating online showed the Mayday frontman with multiple scrapes and blood on the back of his hand and knuckles.

He even played off the incident with humour, joking that he had 'lost his memory.'

'My Brain Is Not Damaged'

Later, after the concert on December 23, Ashin shared a video on social media showing him sharing a kiss with the F4 members. After fans expressed concern following his fall, he reassured them that he was doing fine. Since he appeared to have hit his head when he fell off the stage, many fans were worried about possible aftereffects

He wrote, "Thanks for everyone’s concern. After a check-up at the hospital, everything is okay. My brain isn’t damaged, and your era is still intact."

