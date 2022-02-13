Madhubala Birth Anniversary: From 'Mughal-E-Azam' to 'Amar', 5 best movies of the 'Venus of Bollywood'

Madhubala was born on February 14, 1933, in Delhi to Ataullah Khan and Ayesha Begum. She was the fifth of eleven siblings. Madhubala was a true prodigy. Born in a time of turmoil, she wanted to work from a very early age in order to provide for the family after their house was burned down in 1944 Bombay Explosion at the Victoria dock.

The 'Venus of Bollywood' started her career in the film industry as a child artist. Her debut film was 'Basant' which was released in 1942, Madhubala was just nine years old at that time and was credited as 'Baby Mumtaz'.

She made her debut as a lead actress with 'Neel Kamal'.

Kidar Sharma, the director and producer of 'Neel Kamal' went through a lot of troubles while filming this classic. Apparently, the producers of the film were not happy with newcomers as the lead actors after which Kidar decided to produce the movie himself.

ALSO READ Madhubala Birth Anniversary: A look at her tragic love story with Dilip Kumar

Madhubala's first few films tanked at the box-office and she was in dire need of a hit to revive her career. 'Lal Dupatta' was her first successful film but her big break came through Kamal Amrohi's 'Mahal'.

The leading lady made a few headlines when she was casted in 'Hanste Aansoo', the first ever Bollywood film which got Adults Only certification from the Censor Board.

Madhubala was a true global superstar and many Hollywood magazines featured the talented actress. Reportedly, Academy Award winning director Frank Capra wanted to cast Madhubala in a film but the actress refused.

Madhubala breathed her last on on February 23, 1969, after a prolonged illness. She was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal defect due to which the renowned star left the world at the age of 36.

Here's a list of 5 of her best movies

1. Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

The film follows the love affair between Mughal Prince Salim and Anarkali, a court dancer. Salim's father, Emperor Akbar, disapproves of the relationship, which leads to a war between father and son. The movie stars Madhubala, Dilip Kumar, Prithviraj Kapoor and Durga Khote.

Advertisement

2. Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)

The film revolves around a middle-aged man who resents women due to some misunderstandings and forbids his younger brothers from marrying. The movie stars Madhubala with Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar, and Kishore Kumar.

Advertisement

3. Mr. & Mrs. '55 (1955)

The film is about a young woman must be married to claim her inheritance. Her misandrist aunt uses the newly-passed 1955 divorce bill to find her a temporary husband. She is forced into a marriage with an unemployed cartoonist to save her millions. The movie stars Madhubala, Guru Dutt, Lalita Pawar and Johnny Walker.

4. Barsaat Ki Raat (1960)

The film revolves around two lovers Shabnam and Amaan Hyderabadi, who strive to be together but the society does not approve of them. The movie stars Madhubala, Bharat Bhushan, Shyama and Chandrashekhar Vaidya.

Advertisement

5. Amar (1954)

Dealing with the controversial subject matter of rape, the film revolves around the titular upper-class lawyer, his feminist fiancé, the social worker Anju Roy, and Sonia, a poor milkmaid. The movie stars Madhubala, Nimmi, Dilip Kumar and Jayant.

ALSO READ From Madhubala to Saira Banu, the women Dilip Kumar really loved

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 03:51 PM IST