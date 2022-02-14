e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

'Epitome of beauty': Fans remember legendary actress Madhubala on her birth anniversary

The 'Venus of Bollywood' started her career in the film industry as a child artist.
FPJ Web Desk
Madhubala was born on February 14, 1933, in Delhi to Ataullah Khan and Ayesha Begum. She was the fifth of eleven siblings. Madhubala was a true prodigy. Born in a time of turmoil, she wanted to work from a very early age in order to provide for the family after their house was burned down in 1944 Bombay Explosion at the Victoria dock.

The 'Venus of Bollywood' started her career in the film industry as a child artist. Her debut film was 'Basant' which was released in 1942, Madhubala was just nine years old at that time and was credited as 'Baby Mumtaz'.

As today marks the 89th birth anniversary of the mega star actress thousands of her fans took to Twitter to remember Madhubala and pay their heartfelt tributes to the legendary diva of Bollywood.

Take a look:

She made her debut as a lead actress with 'Neel Kamal'. Madhubala's first few films tanked at the box-office and she was in dire need of a hit to revive her career. 'Lal Dupatta' was her first successful film but her big break came through Kamal Amrohi's 'Mahal'.

The leading lady made a few headlines when she was casted in 'Hanste Aansoo', the first ever Bollywood film which got Adults Only certification from the Censor Board.

Madhubala was a true global superstar and many Hollywood magazines featured the talented actress. Reportedly, Academy Award winning director Frank Capra wanted to cast Madhubala in a film but the actress refused.

Madhubala breathed her last on on February 23, 1969, after a prolonged illness. She was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal defect due to which the renowned star left the world at the age of 36.

