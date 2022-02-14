'Epitome of beauty': Fans remember legendary actress Madhubala on her birth anniversary

Madhubala was born on February 14, 1933, in Delhi to Ataullah Khan and Ayesha Begum. She was the fifth of eleven siblings. Madhubala was a true prodigy. Born in a time of turmoil, she wanted to work from a very early age in order to provide for the family after their house was burned down in 1944 Bombay Explosion at the Victoria dock.

The 'Venus of Bollywood' started her career in the film industry as a child artist. Her debut film was 'Basant' which was released in 1942, Madhubala was just nine years old at that time and was credited as 'Baby Mumtaz'.

As today marks the 89th birth anniversary of the mega star actress thousands of her fans took to Twitter to remember Madhubala and pay their heartfelt tributes to the legendary diva of Bollywood.

Take a look:

Remembering the Venus of Indian Cinema, Madhubala ji on her birth anniversary ❤️🥺✨#Madhubala pic.twitter.com/AnUa8a6kyX — ♡ (@teraafitoor) February 14, 2022

An actress who redefined her era with the sublime portrayal of tragic women and left a long-lasting impression on Indian Cinema. Remembering the gorgeous #Madhubala on her 89th birth anniversary.#HBDmadhubala pic.twitter.com/wQzcloqcwx — Newspaper😷 (@iamnikhilchauhn) February 14, 2022

Advertisement

Happy birthday my queen😍🤩

The most gracious and beautiful actress..miss you!#Madhubala pic.twitter.com/7pWagMUgbv — SalShi🍁 (20.02) (22.02) (@Pythonfamily) February 14, 2022

"She was breathtakingly beautiful... Woh jab pani peeti thi toh aisa lagta tha jaise yahan se (runs his finger down his neck) ek nas mein se pani guzarta hua neeche ja raha hai .She was so delicate"#ShammiKapoor in an interview on #Madhubala, the Venus of India! pic.twitter.com/3IGpcb8Kae — Atul Tripathi (@tripathi_619) February 14, 2022

Remembering Venus Queen!



The most inspiring actress for me!



My all time fav!



Those eyes,those charms,those grace,those look still amaze me!#Madhubala pic.twitter.com/eA67SG6kHf — Anu | أنوشا (@Iam_bonganu) February 13, 2022

Advertisement

#Madhubala

Madhubala is the most beautiful bollywood actress ❤ pic.twitter.com/f7vJsr77Hy — Geet (@Geet20811098) February 14, 2022

Advertisement

Remembering the epitome of beauty, phenomenal actress and producer Madhubala ji on her Birth Anniversary ❤️ #Madhubala pic.twitter.com/9m3i5etFyX — Jadav Bhadresh RSS (@JadavBhadresh3) February 14, 2022

She made her debut as a lead actress with 'Neel Kamal'. Madhubala's first few films tanked at the box-office and she was in dire need of a hit to revive her career. 'Lal Dupatta' was her first successful film but her big break came through Kamal Amrohi's 'Mahal'.

The leading lady made a few headlines when she was casted in 'Hanste Aansoo', the first ever Bollywood film which got Adults Only certification from the Censor Board.

Madhubala was a true global superstar and many Hollywood magazines featured the talented actress. Reportedly, Academy Award winning director Frank Capra wanted to cast Madhubala in a film but the actress refused.

Madhubala breathed her last on on February 23, 1969, after a prolonged illness. She was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal defect due to which the renowned star left the world at the age of 36.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:47 PM IST