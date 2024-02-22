Madhubala Death Anniversary: 7 Lesser-Known Facts About The Legendary Actress

By: Sachin T | February 22, 2024
Legendary actress Madhubala was born on February 14, 1933, in Delhi. She passed away on 23 February, 1969. She has been a part of several iconic movies throughout her career. On her death anniversary, here's a look at some lesser-known facts about the 'Venus of Bollywood'
Madhubala was born as Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi and she had 11 siblings in total
Madhubala marked her acting debut as a child artist in Basant when she was just 9 years old. She was credited as 'Baby Mumtaz' in the film
She became friends with another famous child actor of that time, 'Baby Mahjabeen', who later grew up to the be legendary actress Meena Kumari
Madhubala was a part of the first ever 'Adult' film of Bollywood -- 'Hanste Aansoo'
If reports are to be believed, Madhubala had a massive fan following in the West, so much so that Academy Award winning director Frank Capra wanted to cast her in a film. However, the actress had reportedly refused
Madhubala was in a relationship with legendary actor Dilip Kumar. After their breakup, she got married to singing legend Kishore Kumar in 1960
Madhubala breathed her last on February 23, 1969, at the young age of 36 after being diagnosed with a hole in her heart
