Om Prakash Death Anniversary: Best Films Of The Actor

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 20, 2024

Born in Jammu, Om Prakash was known as a character actor of Hindi Cinema

Om Prakash passed away on February 21, 1998 at the age 78 due to heart attack. On his death anniversary, here is a list of the late actor's best movies

Om Prakash, who played the role of Gokulchand in Dus Lakh, won his first major award acting

In Gopi, Om Prakash played the role of Girdharilal, in which, he stays in the village with Gopi (Dilip Kumar) and their younger sister Nandini (Farida Jalal)

In Namak Halaal, Om Prakash played the role of Om Prakash as Dasrath Singh (Daddu). The film also starred Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi, Waheeda Rehman, Ranjeet, and Satyen Kappu

Om Prakash plays Kumar Pratap Singh in Padosan. It is known as one of the best entertainers of all times

Om Prakash was seen as Shyamu Tangewala in Howrah Bridge which was released in 1958

