HomeEntertainmentZindagi Gulzar Hai actress Sanam Saeed: 'We know Madhubala to Deepika but India doesn't know what happens in Pakistan'

Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress Sanam Saeed: 'We know Madhubala to Deepika but India doesn't know what happens in Pakistan'

Sanam said that generations of the "whole of Pakistan" grew up on films and content from Bollywood and they know minute details about India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Sanam Saeed | Instagram
Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed, who is best known for her role in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, recently talked about the importance of more collaborations between India and Pakistan.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sanam said that generations of the "whole of Pakistan" grew up on films and content from Bollywood and they know minute details about India, however, she believes that Indians are not as exposed to the art and culture of Pakistan.

Sanam said, "I am more of a Hollywood binge watcher. But the whole of Pakistan has been raised on Bollywood, from our grandparents to us, we know Madhubala, Kareena Kapoor stuff to now Deepika Padukone. We have seen all the generations. We have literally grown-up consuming Bollywood, the song, the dance, the culture, the way they eat, the way they do puja. Hum sab jaante hai Indian mein kya hota hai. But India doesn't know what happens in Pakistan."

The actress added, "Kuch bhi nahi pata, hum log kis tarah daal chawal khaate hai, woh andaaz alag hota hai. The way we wear salwar kameez, tie our hair, there are these small differences. We know the difference between what an Indian choti (braid) is, but I don’t think India knows what the Pakistani choti is like. These small nuances are there. When ZEE Zindagi launched, then India saw, ‘Oh this is how they wear their clothes, this is how they interact’, how independent women are here also. That was interesting to see."

Sanam rose to fame in India with her TV show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, co-starring Fawad Khan. She has also been a part of other TV shows and films including Dobara Phir Se, Aakhri Station, Mah-e-Meer, Dil Banjaara, Dil Mera Dharkan Teri among others.

