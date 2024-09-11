'Life Is Unpredictable': Netizens React As Video Shows Amrita Arora Meeting Stepfather Anil Mehta Hours Before His Suicide

Anil Mehta, the stepfather of actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, died by suicide on September 11, Wednesday. He reportedly jumped to death from his sixth floor apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. As the family mourns his demise, a video has now gone viral in which Amrita can be seen leaving her parents' house and waving them goodbye only hours before Anil's death.

Amrita was spotted visiting her mother Joyce and father Anil at their residence on Tuesday night. In the now-viral video, the actress can be seen turning and waving goodbye to her parents in their balcony before zooming away in her car with her pet dog.

As the video did the rounds on the internet, netizens stated how unpredictable life can be. "Omg this is so sad she literally came today to see her dad in the same shirt," a user wrote, while another said, "This is so sad. While I am glad she saw her Pa one last time, the fact such a tragedy happened so soon afterwards is absolutely heartbreaking."

Amrita was devastated as she visited the house after Anil's demise on Wednesday. She was seen covering her face as the paparazzi chased her to invoke a reaction.

Reportedly, Malaika was in Pune when the incident took place. She returned to Mumbai as soon as she was informed of Anil's demise, and the actress was seen breaking down on reaching the apartment.

Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Salim Khan, Kim Sharma, Kajol, Ananya Panday, and others were seen visiting the bereaved family and supporting them in their time of grief.

Malaika's mother Joyce stated that Anil had no underlying health issues and that she went to check on him at his usual spot in the balcony on Wednesday morning, when she saw him lying below inside the building compound.

His mortal remains have been sent for post mortem. An investigation has been launched in the matter.