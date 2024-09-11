'I Am Tired': Anil Mehta Made His Last Phone Calls To Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Before Dying By Suicide

Bollywood actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora woke up to a shock on Wednesday morning as their stepfather Anil Mehta died by suicide by jumping to death from his apartment located in Bandra, Mumbai. And if reports are to be believed, he made his last phone calls to the two actresses, stating that he was "tired".

According to a report in India TV, Anil Mehta called up Malaika and Amrita just moments before jumping to his death. "I am tired," he reportedly told them.

Reportedly, Malaika's mother Joyce told the cops that she was present at the house when Anil died by suicide. She said that Anil would usually sit in the balcony of their apartment and read newspapers every morning. On Wednesday, when she went to check on Anil in the balcony, he was nowhere to be found, and that is when she leaned over and saw him lying below.

Joyce also told the police that Anil had no underlying health issues.

After the cops arrived in the housing society, Anil's mortal remains were sent for post mortem. "We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here, forensic teams are here as well. We are investigating everything in detail. Prima facie it seems to be suicide, we are conducting further investigation," the police said, in a statement to the media.

Malaika was reportedly in Pune for a professional commitment when the incident happened, and as soon as she was informed, she rushed back to the city. She was seen breaking down on reaching the building. Her sister Amrita too looked devastated on reaching the spot.

Among the first ones to reach the Arora residence was Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, who was followed by the entire Khan family, including Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, Arhaan Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and others.

Malaika's former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also visited the house to support the bereaved family. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Ritesh Sidhwani, Chunky Pandey, Saif Ali Khan, and others also condoled the family's loss.