 Who Was Anil Arora? All About Malaika Arora's Father Who Died By Suicide In Mumbai
Who Was Anil Arora? All About Malaika Arora's Father Who Died By Suicide In Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, committed suicide on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic turn of events, Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, breathed his last today, September 11, 2024. According to the media reports, he committed suicide by jumping off his building's terrace in Bandra, Mumbai, at 9 AM today. More details about the news are awaited.

Shortly after the news broke, Malaika’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, reached the actress’ residence to pay his condolences. Several police officers were also present at the scene. The body has reportedly been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Malaika Arora's Father Anil Arora Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Mumbai Building, Arbaaz Khan...
article-image

In 2023, Anil was hospitalised in Mumbai. However, the reason was unknown.

Malaika Arora On Being Criticised For Her Choices In Life: 'Made A Career Out Of Being Trolled'
article-image

Who is Anil Arora?

Born on February 22, Anil Arora was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka, Punjab, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. While Malaika's mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian.

Malaika’s parents, Anil and Joyce, separated when she was 11, while her sister, Amrita Arora, was 6. After the divorce, the Arora sisters moved with their mother from Thane to Chembur, where they were raised by her.

Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Note After Skipping Arjun Kapoor's 39th Birthday Bash: 'Like People I...
article-image

Earlier, talking about her parents' separation, Malaika told Filmfare that it allowed her to observe her mother through a new and unique lens. "I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms,” she added.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya star stated that her childhood was wonderful, but it was not easy. "I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too," Malaika concluded.

