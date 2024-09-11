Malaika Arora Issues FIRST Statement After Stepfather Anil Mehta's Suicide: 'Request Privacy During Difficult Time'

Anil Mehta, the stepfather of actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, died by suicide on September 11, Wednesday. Hours after his demise, Malaika issued the official statement on behalf of her bereaved family, and requested privacy from the media during the difficult time.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time," the statement read.

"We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy," Malaika added.

Anil Mehta reportedly jumped to his death from his sixth floor apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, at 9 am on Wednesday. Malaika's mother Joyce told the cops that every morning, Anil would sit in the balcony and read newspapers. When she went to check on him on Wednesday morning, she couldn't find him in the balcony. On leaning, she spotted him lying below, unconscious, and the guard too was calling for help.

According to a report in India TV, Anil made his last phone calls to Malaika and Amrita and told them that he was "tired". In her statement to the cops, Joyce shared that Anil had no underlying diseases, except for knee pain.

The mortal remains have been sent for post mortem and no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

As soon as news about Anil's demise broke, Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was the first person to reach the apartment. The actress, who was in Pune for a work commitment, rushed back to the city, and was seen in tears as she arrived at the Arora residence.

The other members of the Khan family, including Salim Khan, Salma, Helen, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and others also paid their condolences. Malaika's ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kajol, Kunal Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Kim Sharma, Maheep Kapoor, and other celebs also visited the bereaved family and extended their support.