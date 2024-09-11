Malaika Arora's Rare PHOTOS With Late Father Anil Arora

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 11, 2024
Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, passed away on September 11, 2024. He died by suicide, by jumping off the terrace of his Mumbai residence.
Here's a look at Malaika Arora's happy moments with her late father, Anil Arora and family.
Malaika Arora's parents, Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp, separated when she was 11 years old and her sister Amrita Arora was 6 years old.
Born on February 22, Anil Arora was from Fazilka, Punjab, and he worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.
After her parents' divorce, the Arora sisters moved with their mother from Thane to Chembur, where they were raised by her.
Malaika Arora shared that her parents' separation taught her the importance of having a rock-steady work ethic. "The value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent," she added.
While Malaika Arora's parents were divorced, they had starting living together again for the past few years.
Malaika Arora is yet to share an official statement regarding her father's demise.
