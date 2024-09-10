The Buckingham Murders To Jigra: 7 Upcoming Thriller Movies To Watch This Year

By: Manisha Karki | September 10, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders is a gripping mystery thriller that delves into a complex murder case with intricate twists and suspense, directed by Hansal Mehta. It is poised to release in theaters on September 13
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's action-packed thriller Yudhra is a high-stakes drama with intense action sequences directed by Ravi Udyawar. It is stated to release on September 20 in theatres
Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are ready for the release of Jigra on October 11. It explores the intense struggle of a sister to fight for his brother in crises, directed by Vasan Bala
Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in an upcoming action thriller Devara - Part 1, which promises a riveting story full of twists and high-octane sequences is directed by Koratala Siva. It is scheduled for theatrical release on September 27
Allu Arjun's highly anticipated sequel of Pushpa: The Rule is an action and thriller-packed saga directed by Sukumar. It is set for the theatrical release on December 6
Dhruva Sarja's Martin brings the story of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena, an agent and wing of BSF. The action and thriller with it's gripping narrative is directed by A. P. Arjun. It is scheduled to be released on October 11 in theatres
Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 marks the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik and promises to deliver a riveting narrative filled with suspense and drama, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It is set to be released on November 15
