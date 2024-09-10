Vedang Raina To Salman Khan: Actors Who Lent Their Voices To Songs In Their Films

By: Manisha Karki | September 10, 2024
Actor Vedang Raina is all set for the release of his upcoming film Jigra with Alia Bhatt. He has lent his voice to the track Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka for the film based on a brother-sister bond
Superstar Salman Khan has sung several songs for his films, his best including Hangover from Kick and Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice to many songs. Notable among them are Piddly Si Baatein from Shamitabh, Mere Angne Mein from Laawaris, Raang Barse from Silsila, and Atrangi Yaari from Wazir
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has sung for a few tracks, including Apun Bola from Josh, Khaike Paan Banaraswala from Don, and Main To Hoon Pagal from Badshah
Actor Hrithik Roshan has showcased his singing talent in song Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar is also known for his musical prowess and has sung the title track of Rock On, Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned up singer with the track Pani Da Rang for his debut, film Vicky Donor in 2012
