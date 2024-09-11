 'Most Insensitive': Varun Dhawan SLAMS Paps For Chasing Malaika Arora, Other Celebs As Her Father Dies By Suicide In Mumbai
Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan lashed out at the paparazzi on Wednesday as they hounded Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora after their father Anil Arora died by suicide at his Mumbai residence. He called the paps insensitive for chasing the bereaved family members for pictures and videos.

Varun took to his Instagram handle to criticise the shutterbugs for their conduct outside Malaika's father's residence. "It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of the people who are grieving. Please think what you people are doing or what someone is going through when u do this. I understand it is work but sometimes another human might not be Ohkay with this. #humanity," he wrote.

Malaika's father fell to his death on Wednesday from his Bandra residence. The police stated that prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, and further investigation is underway. The mortal remains of Anil Arora have been sent for post mortem and a forensics team also reached the spot where the incident took place.

Malaika was inconsolable as she reached her father's residence soon after getting the devastating news. She was followed by her sister Amrita, who covered her face as the paps hounded her for photos and reactions.

As soon as word spread about Anil Arora's death, Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was the first one to drop by and support the bereaved family. Several other members of the Khan family, including Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, among others also rushed by Malaika and her family's side.

Malaika's former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also visited the Arora residence and extended his condolences. He was seen interacting with the others present at the spot with folded hands.

Among the others who visited Malaika and extended their support were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Kim Sharma, Seema Sajdeh, Nikkhil Advani, Ritesh Sidhwani, Sophie Choudhry, and others.

