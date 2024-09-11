Malaika Arora's Father Anil Arora Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Terrace In Mumbai; Visuals Surface

Bollywood actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father Anil Arora passed away on Wednesday (September 11). He reportedly died by suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

According to ANI, Arora jumped off the terrace. His body has been taken for post-mortem. Visuals from outside their residence show Malaika's ex-husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, along with a few cops. He was the first ones to reach Arora's residence.

Reportedly, the matter is still under investigation.

Maharashtra | Father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace. Police team is present at the spot: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

Malaika's parents divorced when she was 11 years old. Anil Arora, worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

He often stayed away from the limelight and was known to be a private individual. Malika's father was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka. The actress' mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian.

Neither Malaika nor Amrita has reacted to the shocking news yet.

(Further details awaited)