Photos: Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan & Other Celebs Condole With Malaika Arora As Her Father Anil Arora Dies By Suicide

By: Sachin T | September 11, 2024
Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide on September 11, Wednesday, after jumping to death from his residence in Mumbai
A bereaved Malaika was seen rushing to the spot soon after getting to know of the heartbreaking incident
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Malaika's sister, actress Amrita Arora was inconsolable as she reached her father's residence
Among the first ones to reach the spot was Malaika's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, who was seen consoling the devastated family
Malaika's former boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, too quickly drove to the venue and was seen interacting with people with folded hands
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan too paid a visit to the spot where Anil Arora claimed his life and consoled Malaika and her mother
He was followed by Sohail Khan and their mother Salma Khan
Alvira Agnihotri asked the media to remain calm as she reached Anil Arora's residence